Overturning Roe v. Wade, allowing women to die, jeopardize their future health or carry nonviable fetuses and their rapist’s seed is an unconscionable and unnecessary act. Former President Donald Trump should never be forgiven for the appointment of three Supreme Court justices who were beholden to a narrow and misguided interpretation of a woman’s right to control her own body.

JEN FALK, ATLANTA

Crossing party lines in best interest of country’s future

To cross party lines from the Republican to the Democratic candidate is in the best interest of our country’s future.

The need to cross party lines became apparent to me shortly after I took on the responsibility of voting. Friends urged me to vote in a Republican primary for Mack Mattingly over Sen. Herman Talmadge in 1980, despite my being a Democrat.

The long goal was to elect Mattingly and live with him for six years while building a base to elect an effective Democratic senator in the future. That senator turned out to be Wyche Fowler Jr., elected in 1972.

For many, it could be a nose-holding decision to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat. But, one’s moral responsibility to the country and oneself should be the guide in 2024. This might give the country a breather and an opportunity to rebuild a once proud Republican Party.

PATRICIA M. BURNS, SMYRNA