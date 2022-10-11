BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 in DeKalb closed amid crash, shooting investigation
ajc logo
X

Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
7 minutes ago

Walker’s harm may be personal, Warnock’s record affects us all

I see many allegations against Mr. Herschel Walker. Some from family, some from opponents. Even if all are true, the people he would have hurt are few in number and in his close personal circle.

On the other hand, Sen. Raphael Warnock’s record is public. By his policies and votes, people are injured and die. Children are trapped in schools where they do not learn the basics of reading and arithmetic. His idealism about fossil fuels raises prices and results in shortages for all commodities.

Public safety personnel are vilified, operate without proper equipment and leave the profession through murder and resignation, leaving the population unprotected. His open border stance places migrants at risk and imports deadly drugs and some criminals. He reacts insufficiently to real international challenges.

Mr. Warnock may be a nicer, better man. His policies, while probably well-intentioned, result in widespread suffering and actual deaths. I caution my fellow voters to focus on the consequences; replace Mr. Warnock with Mr. Walker.

CLARICE ROEDER, DACULA

Georgia voters should be smart enough not to elect Walker

Ok, I get it. Most Republicans don’t like Joe Biden because, well, they are Republicans and he is a Democrat. But the MAGA maniacs continue to demonize him as being the cause of inflation, high gas prices, immigration problems, etc.

If they paid attention to something other than Fox News, they would see that every country around the world has the same problems. Is that all Biden’s fault?

Just as bad, Herschel Walker, who lived in Texas, thought that since he is a Georgia football hero, he could move here and get support for his run for Senate. What does he know about politics? Zip.

If he gets elected, which I don’t think is possible, this state and country are in big trouble.

Just when I thought Georgia people were finally smart enough to know right from wrong, this could change my mind.

BILL HEIST, ROSWELL

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop34m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director
1h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

LIVE GAMETRACKER: Braves open NLDS series versus Phillies
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write
21h ago
Opinion: Better air creates safer learning environment
Opinion/Solutions: This recovery center helps police cope with mental health toll of the...
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
4h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top