CLARICE ROEDER, DACULA

Georgia voters should be smart enough not to elect Walker

Ok, I get it. Most Republicans don’t like Joe Biden because, well, they are Republicans and he is a Democrat. But the MAGA maniacs continue to demonize him as being the cause of inflation, high gas prices, immigration problems, etc.

If they paid attention to something other than Fox News, they would see that every country around the world has the same problems. Is that all Biden’s fault?

Just as bad, Herschel Walker, who lived in Texas, thought that since he is a Georgia football hero, he could move here and get support for his run for Senate. What does he know about politics? Zip.

If he gets elected, which I don’t think is possible, this state and country are in big trouble.

Just when I thought Georgia people were finally smart enough to know right from wrong, this could change my mind.

BILL HEIST, ROSWELL