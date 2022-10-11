Walker’s harm may be personal, Warnock’s record affects us all
I see many allegations against Mr. Herschel Walker. Some from family, some from opponents. Even if all are true, the people he would have hurt are few in number and in his close personal circle.
On the other hand, Sen. Raphael Warnock’s record is public. By his policies and votes, people are injured and die. Children are trapped in schools where they do not learn the basics of reading and arithmetic. His idealism about fossil fuels raises prices and results in shortages for all commodities.
Public safety personnel are vilified, operate without proper equipment and leave the profession through murder and resignation, leaving the population unprotected. His open border stance places migrants at risk and imports deadly drugs and some criminals. He reacts insufficiently to real international challenges.
Mr. Warnock may be a nicer, better man. His policies, while probably well-intentioned, result in widespread suffering and actual deaths. I caution my fellow voters to focus on the consequences; replace Mr. Warnock with Mr. Walker.
Georgia voters should be smart enough not to elect Walker
Ok, I get it. Most Republicans don’t like Joe Biden because, well, they are Republicans and he is a Democrat. But the MAGA maniacs continue to demonize him as being the cause of inflation, high gas prices, immigration problems, etc.
If they paid attention to something other than Fox News, they would see that every country around the world has the same problems. Is that all Biden’s fault?
Just as bad, Herschel Walker, who lived in Texas, thought that since he is a Georgia football hero, he could move here and get support for his run for Senate. What does he know about politics? Zip.
If he gets elected, which I don’t think is possible, this state and country are in big trouble.
Just when I thought Georgia people were finally smart enough to know right from wrong, this could change my mind.
