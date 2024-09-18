Vote for candidates who will protect the environment
The AJC reported in the Sept. 11 article “Methane rises faster than ever in atmosphere, Greenhouse gas levels closing in on worst-case climate scenarios” that methane pollution is rising faster than anticipated. Because methane is a potent greenhouse gas, this might help to explain the recent exceptionally hot temperatures. Increases in methane come from expanding landfills, livestock production, coal mining and use of natural gas.
The average citizen might think he or she has little control over these factors, but this is far from the case. Importantly, we can vote for candidates who are sensitive to environmental issues and will work to address them. This does not include those who ignore the topic or who claim climate change is a “hoax” or “drill, baby, drill.” Policies addressing global warming and other environmental problems should be implemented gradually and will improve, not worsen, our way of life. Nov. 5 can be very important in preserving this beautiful country for our children and grandchildren. Vote for candidates who will protect the environment.
JERRY TOKARS, ATLANTA
Solar farms don’t belong near wildlife areas
The Board of Commissioners in Houston County made the right decision in rejecting the proposal for a solar farm next to the Oaky Woods Wildlife Management Area (“Houston nixes $300M solar farm,” AJC, Sept. 6).
One can only wonder why Silicon Ranch, the Nashville-based solar developer, chose that particular location.
Surely there are plenty of other opportunities to install solar farms without threatening natural areas. There are plenty of large parking lots, big box stores and other urban areas that could be used for solar farms.
Perhaps Silicon Ranch could change its business model and consider some “low hanging fruit” that could be a win-win proposition that would help the planet and the animals that live here.
SALLY SMITH, ATLANTA