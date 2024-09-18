Opinion

Readers write

Voters have the environment and solar farming on their minds
FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.
1 hour ago

Vote for candidates who will protect the environment

The AJC reported in the Sept. 11 article “Methane rises faster than ever in atmosphere, Greenhouse gas levels closing in on worst-case climate scenarios” that methane pollution is rising faster than anticipated. Because methane is a potent greenhouse gas, this might help to explain the recent exceptionally hot temperatures. Increases in methane come from expanding landfills, livestock production, coal mining and use of natural gas.

The average citizen might think he or she has little control over these factors, but this is far from the case. Importantly, we can vote for candidates who are sensitive to environmental issues and will work to address them. This does not include those who ignore the topic or who claim climate change is a “hoax” or “drill, baby, drill.” Policies addressing global warming and other environmental problems should be implemented gradually and will improve, not worsen, our way of life. Nov. 5 can be very important in preserving this beautiful country for our children and grandchildren. Vote for candidates who will protect the environment.

JERRY TOKARS, ATLANTA

Solar farms don’t belong near wildlife areas

The Board of Commissioners in Houston County made the right decision in rejecting the proposal for a solar farm next to the Oaky Woods Wildlife Management Area (“Houston nixes $300M solar farm,” AJC, Sept. 6).

One can only wonder why Silicon Ranch, the Nashville-based solar developer, chose that particular location.

Surely there are plenty of other opportunities to install solar farms without threatening natural areas. There are plenty of large parking lots, big box stores and other urban areas that could be used for solar farms.

Perhaps Silicon Ranch could change its business model and consider some “low hanging fruit” that could be a win-win proposition that would help the planet and the animals that live here.

SALLY SMITH, ATLANTA

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about fracking, false claims and other climate issues mentioned during the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris supported the Green New Deal. Now, she's promoting domestic oil drilling
Placeholder Image

Credit: Kala Hunter

Columbus nonprofit to plant 500 trees in city’s underserved parks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Embattled Democratic senators steer clear of Kamala Harris buzz but hope it helps
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

OPINION
A balanced approach for technology in Atlanta schools1h ago
OPINION
Georgia’s abortion law was not responsible for young mom’s death2h ago
OPINION
09/18 Mike Luckovich: Spectator lifeguard
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Cielo at 325 renters

‘Desperate’ living conditions a way of life for undocumented renters
How foreign actors are using media to influence opinion before Election Day
Here are the Georgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday