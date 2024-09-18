Vote for candidates who will protect the environment

The AJC reported in the Sept. 11 article “Methane rises faster than ever in atmosphere, Greenhouse gas levels closing in on worst-case climate scenarios” that methane pollution is rising faster than anticipated. Because methane is a potent greenhouse gas, this might help to explain the recent exceptionally hot temperatures. Increases in methane come from expanding landfills, livestock production, coal mining and use of natural gas.

The average citizen might think he or she has little control over these factors, but this is far from the case. Importantly, we can vote for candidates who are sensitive to environmental issues and will work to address them. This does not include those who ignore the topic or who claim climate change is a “hoax” or “drill, baby, drill.” Policies addressing global warming and other environmental problems should be implemented gradually and will improve, not worsen, our way of life. Nov. 5 can be very important in preserving this beautiful country for our children and grandchildren. Vote for candidates who will protect the environment.