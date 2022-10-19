This year, historical inflation has stretched Georgians’ wallets to the limit, but now, thanks to Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, there’s some relief in sight. They played a key role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a bill that’ll lower prescription drug prices nationwide and provide Georgians some relief from increasing costs.

For years, Georgians shelled out more money for our prescriptions and watched pharmaceutical companies hike their prices at historic rates. But after decades of being exploited by Big Pharma executives lining their pockets at our expense, senators Warnock and Ossoff took a stand.