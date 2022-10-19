ajc logo
Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

IRA to give Georgians some relief from rising drug prices

This year, historical inflation has stretched Georgians’ wallets to the limit, but now, thanks to Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, there’s some relief in sight. They played a key role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a bill that’ll lower prescription drug prices nationwide and provide Georgians some relief from increasing costs.

For years, Georgians shelled out more money for our prescriptions and watched pharmaceutical companies hike their prices at historic rates. But after decades of being exploited by Big Pharma executives lining their pockets at our expense, senators Warnock and Ossoff took a stand.

One of the IRA’s key provisions allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of certain prescription drugs, keeping more money in your wallet while saving billions in taxpayer dollars. Over the next few years, Medicare will expand the list of drugs they can negotiate, and the new law will penalize pharmaceutical companies that raise prices faster than inflation.

When Georgians go to the polls in November, they’ll remember who lowered the cost of their prescriptions and who kept their promise.

ERIC ROBERTSON, SHARPSBURG

Corporations push false view of blended society

Any doubt that white people in America are being pushed under the woke bus can be easily dismissed by watching the one-sided woke advertising now dominating the airways.

Advertisers are trying to convince people that America is predominately a blended society, which is a total fabrication of the truth.

Why would they push something that has no validity and no evidence that it’s true?

In their quest for what they think is a perfect society, corporations, through their mistaken ideas, have isolated and subjugated the white race. Just another case of reverse racism permeating American culture.

THOMAS GAMBESKI, CANTON

Is the Falcons' brand of offense sustainable?
