Abrams’ earnings prove her acumen as victim profiteer

The AJC’s Bill Torpy likes to say “victimhood has currency” to explain the left’s penchant to seek political and financial gain by telling people they lack agency and are incapable of managing their own lives because they’re powerless victims of systemic racism.

Telling Georgians that requiring an ID to vote is “Jim Crow on steroids” is one of their recent yarns. Last Sunday’s AJC reported that Stacey Abrams had earned $6.5 million peddling her poison in the last three years.

While one has to acknowledge her acumen as a victim profiteer, I wish she’d learn a new trade for the sake of her victims. While her followers wallow in self-pity, other people of color move forward. Asians are doing so well that selective universities have quotas against them, an inconvenient fact that you’ll never hear from Ms. Abrams, regardless of how much you pay her.

PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA