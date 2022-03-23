We’re all paying now for record deficits, pandemic stimulus spending
The front-page story on inflation of March 21 portrays both of the major parties blaming the other. But, first, some clarification is in order.
If the price of bread or gas goes up, and other prices stay constant, those are price increases. If all prices go up at the same time, it is inflation, which is a devaluation of the dollar. That is a hidden tax and the most regressive tax of all.
Although Biden’s proposed policies are arguably inflationary, the current round of inflation falls clearly on Trump’s doorstep. He increased spending and cut taxes, creating record deficits, even prior to COVID.
Deficits cause inflation. Biden has been unsuccessful in actually getting his policies approved, except for the infrastructure plan where money hasn’t been spent yet. Remember that it was Trump who insisted that his signature be on the stimulus checks sent to taxpayers, regardless of need, with the Democrats approving. We danced to the bank with that money, even if we didn’t need it.
Now we are paying it back.
STEVE STILLMAN, SUWANEE
Abrams’ earnings prove her acumen as victim profiteer
The AJC’s Bill Torpy likes to say “victimhood has currency” to explain the left’s penchant to seek political and financial gain by telling people they lack agency and are incapable of managing their own lives because they’re powerless victims of systemic racism.
Telling Georgians that requiring an ID to vote is “Jim Crow on steroids” is one of their recent yarns. Last Sunday’s AJC reported that Stacey Abrams had earned $6.5 million peddling her poison in the last three years.
While one has to acknowledge her acumen as a victim profiteer, I wish she’d learn a new trade for the sake of her victims. While her followers wallow in self-pity, other people of color move forward. Asians are doing so well that selective universities have quotas against them, an inconvenient fact that you’ll never hear from Ms. Abrams, regardless of how much you pay her.
PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA