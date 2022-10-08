Not so with national elections for Congress.

In all elections, candidates attack their opponents on a personal level. But whoever is elected on the national level will be totally driven by their party’s agenda, not yours. Their reelection (which is their primary goal) depends on the massive funding they receive from their party. They will vote for their party’s agenda 90% of the time.

Forget the candidate’s background and skill set. You want them to represent you. Vote for the party that best represents your values. Whichever that is.

ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING

Ian’s power outages show fallacy of Green New Deal

I wonder, if we were 10 years into the Green New Deal with mostly electric vehicles, what would have been the death toll in Florida because the evacuation would have come to a grinding halt with dead batteries and no place to recharge.

One cannot store electricity in a container and pour it into the battery. Millions of people would have been stranded. When the hurricane had passed, how would that many vehicles have been recharged? How long would it take to recharge that many vehicles?

There will always be hurricanes. Some really bad storms, like Ian, will periodically come along. Eliminating fossil fuels will not change that. “Man” is so insignificant in the overall scheme of things, and “man” cannot be the cause of climate cycles.

The liberals’ Green New Deal is not a good idea for any of us. The elimination of fossil fuels is a bad idea. Voting for those who support the Green New Deal is a bad idea.

JOHN BRYAN, GAINESVILLE

Limiting prescription costs is life-changing for seniors

As a Medicare beneficiary, affording my blood pressure medication and insulin is a constant stressor. Currently, my insulin is priced at over $400 a month. I live on a fixed income, so I must be very money-conscious to afford my medications, housing, food and other necessities.

That’s why the Inflation Reduction Act will be so life-changing for me. Starting in January, my co-pay for insulin will be no more than $35 each month. In a couple of years, I will not pay more than $2,000 each year for all of my medications on Medicare Part D. Thanks to these new reforms, I will be able to stay on the best insulin for my diabetes and stay healthy without worrying about the cost of my medications.

I am so grateful that senators Ossoff and Warnock voted to pass this legislation and that President Biden signed it into law.

PATRICIA MCKENZIE, LITHONIA