Please begin to address the problem of male targets of domestic violence and start to cover them as such.

DR. MARK SHUMATE, ROSWELL

With antisemitism on the rise, Dr. Lipstadt’s confirmation vital

Antisemitic incidents, including hate crimes, have been on the rise globally. In the last six months, we have seen swastikas and Nazi salutes appear at several high schools across the South, antisemitic literature distributed in Cartersville, Savannah and Columbus and the proliferation of antisemitic content on the internet.

The year 2020 saw 2,024 reported antisemitic incidents in the U.S. alone, the third-highest year on record. Consistent with FBI hate crimes statistics, these numbers are likely significantly under-reported.

It is undeniable: hate is on the rise, including hatred directed at Jews. And despite this worrying trend, the highest-ranking U.S. government post on antisemitism sits empty. The nominee, Atlanta’s own Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, finally received a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but no further action has been taken, reportedly because of the actions of just one senator. The Senate must confirm her now.

Senator Warnock and Senator Ossoff, we appreciate your support in ensuring that the time to act is now -- before the next tragedy. Professor Lipstadt is the world’s leading historian on antisemitism. She is a distinguished scholar who knows that if we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. Please continue to encourage your fellow senators to take action and vote to confirm Professor Lipstadt.

JOEL NEWMAN, BOARD PRESIDENT, ADL SOUTHEAST

BERNARD TAYLOR, IMMEDIATE PAST BOARD PRESIDENT, ADL SOUTHEAST

Remembering Vietnam Veterans Day and the high cost of war

March 29, 2022, is the fifth anniversary after National Vietnam Veterans Day was signed into law. Between 2 million and 3 million people served in Vietnam, and about 25% who were drafted served in combat zones.

I volunteered to give service to our country. I was stationed at a missile base in Vietnam during the 1967-68 Tet Offensive.

I learned the media is important to bring understanding to the populace.

The ideologies of governments bring nations to conflict, and there is misinformation. War is unhealthy. War is not only about achieving a goal, but also about death and destruction and then rebuilding, possibly with a different mindset.

The U.S. and allies had deaths greater than 58,000, and this continues from wounds both mental and physical.

I find interesting the collaborations that warring countries make after wars, with funding, material, services and open borders for travel.

I developed compassion and empathy for humanity, recognizing human rights. What is best is educating a world of peacemakers.

LOUIS COHEN, WOODSTOCK