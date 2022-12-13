12/14 Readers write

Shorter election season would reduce chance of fraud
Once upon a time, elections meant a single day to vote and absentee ballots were restricted to those with a good cause, such as military, old age, disability or other specified reasons. I don’t necessarily want to return to those restrictive times, but I believe that our current long “election season” has become ridiculous and increasingly subject to fraud and manipulation.
I believe we should bring back former absentee ballot restrictions and reduce voting to no more than five days, including a weekend and several extended-hour days. This would allow anyone that really wants to vote to vote in a reasonable, responsible way. Positive voter ID should be rigidly enforced and ballot harvesting restricted. This is not “voter suppression” but is a reasonable way for Americans to vote for their candidate of choice with minimal fraud and abuse.
ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE
Warnock’s narrow victory a cause for worry
I’m glad that Senator Warnock won reelection, but the narrow margin of victory will not make me sleep easier.
The most important takeaway from the runoff election is that almost half the voting electorate chose a deeply unqualified, emotionally unstable, scandal-plagued ex-football player. But we must also realize that they were not so much voting for Walker as they were voting defiantly against the Democrats and their “socialist agenda.”
They were also displaying their anger and frustration at the nation’s rapidly changing demographics, knowing it meant that white people wouldn’t be in charge anymore. Whether this right-wing unrest will translate into violence at this point appears unlikely, mainly because of a lack of organization and leadership.
In the meantime, right-wing media and MAGA pundits will harass the Democrats as they attempt to implement legislation that improves life for the poor and middle class. I’m afraid this is what we have to look forward to when Congress convenes next year.
LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS