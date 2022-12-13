12/14 Readers write

I’m glad that Senator Warnock won reelection, but the narrow margin of victory will not make me sleep easier.

The most important takeaway from the runoff election is that almost half the voting electorate chose a deeply unqualified, emotionally unstable, scandal-plagued ex-football player. But we must also realize that they were not so much voting for Walker as they were voting defiantly against the Democrats and their “socialist agenda.”

They were also displaying their anger and frustration at the nation’s rapidly changing demographics, knowing it meant that white people wouldn’t be in charge anymore. Whether this right-wing unrest will translate into violence at this point appears unlikely, mainly because of a lack of organization and leadership.

In the meantime, right-wing media and MAGA pundits will harass the Democrats as they attempt to implement legislation that improves life for the poor and middle class. I’m afraid this is what we have to look forward to when Congress convenes next year.

LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS