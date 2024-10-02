Most of us should have confidence in each other and each other’s integrity. Our system works. I’m looking forward to Nov. 5.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

Is there any evidence in ‘rigging’ the election?

With all the angst about “if the voting process secure,” it might be helpful to look at the past.

In 2016, Donald Trump won the election in Georgia on electronic machines with no auditable paper trail. Yes, there were complaints about some counts being illogical. But the results were certified without any meaningful inquiries. In 2020, the election was conducted on electronic machines with auditable paper backup. After numerous recounts and audits, Republicans refused to accept that Trump had lost and plotted to overcome pesky evidence.

Is there any evidence that would implicate one party or another in “rigging” an election? Please think rather than just accept the relentless propaganda that the “deep state” cabal is occupied by Democrats.

JOHN SOUTHALL, ROSWELL