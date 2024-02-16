Insane? You bet it is.

JONATHAN GLASS, ATLANTA

Defunding U.N. agency would be death warrant

In response to Bret Stephens’s Feb. 4 column, “Abolish the U.N.’s Palestinian Refugee Agency,” defunding the UNRWA would seal a death warrant for thousands of Palestinian children in Gaza who are being decimated by man-made famine and epidemics, make us complicit in these children’s collective punishment, and violate the International Court of Justice’s recent ruling.

The court found that Palestinians in Gaza face a plausible, imminent threat of genocide. To prevent this genocide, the court ordered Israel to do everything in its power to: desist from killing and harming Palestinians in Gaza, inflicting conditions calculated to destroy them, and preventing Palestinian births; punish genocidal incitement; and restore desperately needed services and humanitarian aid.

Because the court lacks jurisdiction over Hamas, it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire. Israel’s hit job on the UNRWA was timed to deflect attention from, discredit and impede implementation of the court’s ruling. Instead of smearing the U.N., we should work with it to ensure Israel complies with the court’s ruling.

STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE