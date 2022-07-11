Not only does Georgia Tech owe every Jewish person who has ever attended the school or been associated with it an apology, but also the entire Georgia Tech community. Shame on you!

DAVID H. MOSKOWITZ, DUNWOODY

Liberals lose economic ground, fight now for gender equality

The Right has liberalism on the ropes.

A year ago, the Left was fighting for economic equality. Now it’s thrown back to fighting for gender equality, and it will almost certainly lose more ground in the near future.

The Supremes have served the oligarchs well by burying the Left under more and more debris. It’s a transactional coalition: the socially conservative right gets to exert authoritarian control over the population, and economic conservatives get to hold onto all the chips.

It’s very much like the Third World.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN