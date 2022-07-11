Shame on Georgia Tech for allowing Nations in Action conference
I commend the AJC Editorial Board for their July 2 editorial, “Let Freedom’s Celebration Drown Out Rising Tide of Lies.”
As an individual closely associated with Georgia Tech for many years, the decision for its conference center to hold a convention that comes with the stench of anti-government, anti-science and antisemitism is reprehensible. Whether this decision was made for financial reasons or justified by free speech is an insufficient explanation and goes beyond the pale of what is acceptable.
Such a decision is even more disconcerting when it involves an academic institution of higher learning. This decision will leave an awful stain on the university.
More unbelievable was to have hosted this type of conference over the Fourth of July weekend. I have often been told that “discretion is the better part of valor.” Obviously, the Georgia Tech Foundation officials do not operate under such principles.
Not only does Georgia Tech owe every Jewish person who has ever attended the school or been associated with it an apology, but also the entire Georgia Tech community. Shame on you!
DAVID H. MOSKOWITZ, DUNWOODY
Liberals lose economic ground, fight now for gender equality
The Right has liberalism on the ropes.
A year ago, the Left was fighting for economic equality. Now it’s thrown back to fighting for gender equality, and it will almost certainly lose more ground in the near future.
The Supremes have served the oligarchs well by burying the Left under more and more debris. It’s a transactional coalition: the socially conservative right gets to exert authoritarian control over the population, and economic conservatives get to hold onto all the chips.
It’s very much like the Third World.
DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN