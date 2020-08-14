Readers Write

Kemp refusing to make hard-decisions on mask-wearing
“Lead, follow or get out of the way” is a saying that has been variously attributed to Thomas Paine, Robert Woodruff and Ted Turner. It seems to have particular importance to today’s situation. The coronavirus epidemic is ravaging Georgia as the number of hospitalizations and deaths continues to rise. The availability of ICU beds continues to decline. Yet Gov. Brian Kemp refuses to make the hard decisions a true leader needs to make. He refuses to institute a statewide face-covering mandate, apparently believing his recommendation will be sufficient to ensure compliance. He’s wrong. Now he is using taxpayer dollars on a lawsuit against Atlanta’s mayor for maintaining her citywide mask mandate. Is it coincidence Kemp is suing a Black female leader? I think not. Kemp is not suing the mayors of Athens, Savannah, Hinesville, Fairburn or any of the other jurisdictions that have instituted face-covering ordinances.
CAROLE H. JOHNSTON, AVONDALE ESTATES
Are we prepared to wear masks from now on?
It’s interesting there is a sudden outpouring of compassion to “protect others” by wearing a mask. Why don’t we wear masks to protect others during the flu season? We must remember that we have flu vaccines, and without them, the flu would kill many more. Why don’t local governments and businesses find these lives worthy of protection? And if a COVID-19 vaccine is no more effective than our current flu vaccines, will we still continue to “protect others” by wearing masks? Also, why don’t we wear masks to protect those who are immune-compromised? Those people must wear masks when they are out in public, but the real danger to them is the germs we breathe out and for which they have no defense against. Do they not deserve our protection? And how do we protect others against the next unknown virus that is spread in the same manner? Are we prepared to wear masks from now on to “protect others”?
BARRY HARDY, CHAMBLEE