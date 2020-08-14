Readers Write

Are we prepared to wear masks from now on?

It’s interesting there is a sudden outpouring of compassion to “protect others” by wearing a mask. Why don’t we wear masks to protect others during the flu season? We must remember that we have flu vaccines, and without them, the flu would kill many more. Why don’t local governments and businesses find these lives worthy of protection? And if a COVID-19 vaccine is no more effective than our current flu vaccines, will we still continue to “protect others” by wearing masks? Also, why don’t we wear masks to protect those who are immune-compromised? Those people must wear masks when they are out in public, but the real danger to them is the germs we breathe out and for which they have no defense against. Do they not deserve our protection? And how do we protect others against the next unknown virus that is spread in the same manner? Are we prepared to wear masks from now on to “protect others”?