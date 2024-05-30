Duncan deserves GOP ire
Former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan (“GOP ire ranges from mild to wild,” May 24) is experiencing well-deserved GOP ire.
Any GOP member endorsing President Biden and his profoundly failed progressive policies is ridiculous. Does hatred of former president Donald Trump cause all conservative policy positions to go out the window? Look at Biden’s platform. How can you support that? Biden is arguably the worst presidential candidate in U.S. history: terrible policies and no skills.
The GOP nomination has been decided. It’s over. Trump will be the nominee, like it or not. The time for fighting within the GOP is done. Now it’s time to accept the outcome of the primaries and focus on the GOP winning in November to end the unmitigated disaster of the Biden years.
DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA
Braves fans could show GOP how best to treat opponent
Geoff Duncan offers a clever analogy, suggesting that he is as unwelcome in Republican circles as Phillies fans are at Truist Park.
This is, sadly, an insult to Braves fans.
In my experience as a 28-year Atlanta resident and frequent traveler through the ballpark turnstiles, I find that Braves fans are passionate about the game, knowledgeable of its history and respectful of their guests — yes, even those who come to cheer for the other team.
Perhaps Mr. Duncan’s former party-mates would like to come to a Braves game? They might learn a few lessons about courtesy and civility.
JONATHAN HERMAN, DECATUR
If only the justices were as progressive in court issues
Aren’t we lucky to have two enlightened and progressive justices in Samuel A. Alito and Clarence Thomas, who permit (and maybe encourage) their wives to chart their own course of action by deciding which flag to raise over the family home or by carrying conversations with people in high places concerning election results? We need more such leaders.
It’s too bad that they don’t allow the rest of the women in this great country to make their own decisions regarding their health and family planning.
ODED BOROWSKI, PH.D., DECATUR
Credit: AP