Former president Donald Trump recently said, “I can’t believe this is happening in America,” in reference to his indictment and arrest in New York.

This is what I can’t believe: That over 74 million people voted in 2020 for a twice-impeached candidate, a man who lied over 20,000 times, according to the Washington Post, a man who attempted to blackmail the Ukranian president into conjuring up a fake investigation of the Bidens in exchange for military aid, a man who publicly bragged about how “stars” can get away with physically abusing women, a man who disparaged a national hero (John McCain) by saying he didn’t like people who were “captured,” a man who was okay with separating small children from their parents at the U.S-Mexico border, a man who completely bungled the U.S. response to the COVID pandemic, a man who sucked up to Vladimir Putin in public and so on.