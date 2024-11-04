But I believe in America. I believe our Founding Fathers put checks and balances in place to keep the country on track.

I intend to reach out to my friends and neighbors who are on “‘the other side.” I plan to tell them that regardless of who wins, our friendship has to survive if our country is going to make it.

Let’s all take a deep breath and trust America to get it right.

BOB ROSEN, DUNWOODY

Look for Trump to contest election results

Heads I win, tails you lose is the game that former President Donald Trump and his followers are playing.

If he wins outright, he will accept the election as fair, but if Vice President Kamala Harris wins, he will claim it’s rigged and do everything possible to overturn the results.

For certain, on Tuesday night, he will claim to have won whether the results are determined or not. What will follow will be like the post-2020 election, only this time they will have learned from their failures and have had more time to plan and prepare. They will delay and delay and hope to get the election thrown into the House of Representatives on Jan. 6. Never has there been a more graceless loser. We can only hope that the will of the people prevails.

IKE ISAACS, ATLANTA

Harris able to work with dysfunctional Congress

I supported former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary, but I can’t bring myself to vote for you-know-who in the general election.

I value our Constitution and our Christian values. Vice President Kamala Harris is the best choice for president. We need a strong woman for our president. She will be able to work with a dysfunctional Congress.

ROGER MARIETTA, FAYETTEVILLE