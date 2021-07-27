Readers Write

After reading the article, “WHO leader says virus risk inevitable at Tokyo Olympics,” News, July 21, I felt the need to comment on its importance. The Tokyo Olympics are occurring at the worst possible time in terms of COVID-19 risk and spread, and it was always going to end up in mass infection among athletes and fans. As the article says, only 10 countries possess 75% of global vaccine doses, and more needs to be done about this.

As an intern at The Borgen Project, a national nonprofit that attempts to fight global poverty, I have been educated in the importance of making sure all countries receive the vaccine, not just the most developed. After reading this article, I felt compelled to comment on this injustice and emphasize how much more needs to be done to eradicate COVID-19.