Sending U.S. ‘patriots’ to Russia might improve relations

After almost 83 years in this land I love, I never could imagine that some of my fellow Americans would support an authoritarian government. As a believer in democracy, I know how we can improve U.S.-Russia relations.

Host an annual citizen exchange between our countries. The first exchange would include 10,000 Charlottesville demonstrators, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Don’t forget to include Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Congressional leaders who support the big lie that Trump won the election. They would enjoy living under Trump’s mentor and idol, Vladimir Putin.

And real Americans would be happy to assist the self-described patriots to live under the type of government they admire and love.

Putin would be happy to welcome those who support him and send 10,000 Russians to the U.S. who desire to live in a democracy. It’s a win-win!

CHUCK PFAFFLE, ROSWELL