Female-perpetrated domestic violence is real
The CDC tells us that 1 in 3 men experience contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking in their lifetimes and that women perpetrate the vast majority of this.
As a physician who has seen these men, it’s clear that female perpetrators often use surrogates to control their male targets and that the male targets often have children.
The amber alert on Feb. 4 has all the elements of this form of domestic violence. A father was shot in front of his child, allegedly by his estranged wife and another man. Typical domestic violence agencies and advocates do not address this form of female-perpetrated violence. This was domestic violence, regardless of whether the estranged wife or her male friend are found to have pulled the trigger.
End the silence, read and report the CDC’s findings and believe the science. Female-perpetrated domestic violence is real. This amber alert is just another example.
DR. MARK SHUMATE, ROSWELL
Sending U.S. ‘patriots’ to Russia might improve relations
After almost 83 years in this land I love, I never could imagine that some of my fellow Americans would support an authoritarian government. As a believer in democracy, I know how we can improve U.S.-Russia relations.
Host an annual citizen exchange between our countries. The first exchange would include 10,000 Charlottesville demonstrators, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Don’t forget to include Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Congressional leaders who support the big lie that Trump won the election. They would enjoy living under Trump’s mentor and idol, Vladimir Putin.
And real Americans would be happy to assist the self-described patriots to live under the type of government they admire and love.
Putin would be happy to welcome those who support him and send 10,000 Russians to the U.S. who desire to live in a democracy. It’s a win-win!
CHUCK PFAFFLE, ROSWELL