Readers Write

This year, it is painfully difficult to have gratitude. Still, as the holidays approach, pause and look around. We should be grateful for all who support and sustain us with their dedication and professionalism. Give thanks to the men and women in our military, first responders and medical teams who keep us healthy and safe; to all who produce, deliver and service our daily needs in agriculture, transportation, retail and other essentials; and to our government workers in education and municipal services. Let’s not forget those in our religious community, entertainment and sports, who give us faith and enjoyment with their dedication and talent. Remember those less fortunate by contributing your time or resources to assist in their physical, emotional or medical needs. You will be rewarded by knowing they may be able to live a safe, healthy and rewarding life. Then your holidays this year will have new meaning, though they may not be as joyful as those in the past. – BOB SWEENEY, WARWICK, R.I.

Gold Dome leader seems to have misplaced priorities for Ga.