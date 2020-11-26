Readers Write

Much for nation to be grateful for, even in a difficult year
This year, it is painfully difficult to have gratitude. Still, as the holidays approach, pause and look around. We should be grateful for all who support and sustain us with their dedication and professionalism. Give thanks to the men and women in our military, first responders and medical teams who keep us healthy and safe; to all who produce, deliver and service our daily needs in agriculture, transportation, retail and other essentials; and to our government workers in education and municipal services. Let’s not forget those in our religious community, entertainment and sports, who give us faith and enjoyment with their dedication and talent. Remember those less fortunate by contributing your time or resources to assist in their physical, emotional or medical needs. You will be rewarded by knowing they may be able to live a safe, healthy and rewarding life. Then your holidays this year will have new meaning, though they may not be as joyful as those in the past. – BOB SWEENEY, WARWICK, R.I.
Gold Dome leader seems to have misplaced priorities for Ga.
After reading the article by Mike Dugan, Georgia Senate majority leader (“Solid leadership is steering state,” Opinion, Nov. 17), I have one important question: Really? Dugan failed to mention climate change or gun laws. Those are two of the most critical issues for me. Yes, education, health care and the economy are essential. But progress on these issues will be even more difficult if we don’t have clean air to breathe and water to drink. And don’t get me started on guns. We live in a gun-crazy time; our children have to practice gun drills instead of fire drills. The Republican Party in Georgia has given in to the NRA and money instead of the safety of our children. Strong leadership for the future? I think it is strong leadership to the past! – JAN KIMBROUGH HACKNEY, ATLANTA