Omitted in the news story, “U.S., allies vow new sanctions, Ukraine aid” (News, March 25), was Biden’s response to the European Union: Putin “is (attempting) to demonstrate that democracies cannot function in the 21st century — because things are moving so rapidly, they require consensus, and it’s too difficult to get consensus — and autocracies are going to rule ... . The single most important thing we can do is to be united.”

I agree, not just as it describes political power, but powers we literally rely on - fossils. People need power that is reliable. Europe’s dependence on Russian-sourced fossil fuels soberingly reminds us we need markets tuned to sustainability. The market should reflect more than supply and demand forces. Stewarded by a collective will to care for life, it would imbed trust in personal choices preserving democracy.