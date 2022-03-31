United climate policies will make world better and safer
Omitted in the news story, “U.S., allies vow new sanctions, Ukraine aid” (News, March 25), was Biden’s response to the European Union: Putin “is (attempting) to demonstrate that democracies cannot function in the 21st century — because things are moving so rapidly, they require consensus, and it’s too difficult to get consensus — and autocracies are going to rule ... . The single most important thing we can do is to be united.”
I agree, not just as it describes political power, but powers we literally rely on - fossils. People need power that is reliable. Europe’s dependence on Russian-sourced fossil fuels soberingly reminds us we need markets tuned to sustainability. The market should reflect more than supply and demand forces. Stewarded by a collective will to care for life, it would imbed trust in personal choices preserving democracy.
So how? Vote for the environment and democracy. Stop the forces that promote wars and contaminate our lives. Build a better America with strong climate policies so our entire world is safer!
BOB JAMES, ATLANTA
Trump’s cheerleaders for Putin heap dishonor on veterans
“Stop Putin’s Steal!” That’s what Donald Trump’s supporters should be chanting, not “Putin, Putin, Putin!” as they did at a recent rally. In World War II, one of my uncles fought against Hitler’s fascism at the Battle of the Bulge. My father fought the Japanese dictatorship at the Battle of Bougainville. Both had harrowing experiences that could have ended their lives, but they were willing to make that sacrifice for the sake of democracy here and abroad. Now Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the powerful oligarchs who support him seek to conquer (steal) a neighboring democracy, Ukraine. This risks a wider European war, even a nuclear apocalypse. Meanwhile, Trump and his undemocratic pals cheer Putin on. On behalf of World War II veterans, the Founding Fathers of the United States, and what surely is a majority of Americans, I say to these Putin cheerleaders, “Shame on you.”
WADE MARBAUGH, ATLANTA