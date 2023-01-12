1/13 Readers write

McCarthy put personal ambition ahead of good governance
The members of the U.S. House of Representatives are elected every two years. This is supposed to make the House the governing body that is closest to the people and most able to reflect the will of the people. Instead, it has become such a horrible sight that making sausage looks pretty by comparison.
Kevin McCarthy made it clear that good governance and democracy were secondary to his own ambition to be Speaker of the House of Representatives. He has made it clear he will cater to the whims of the 20 most right-wing Republicans so that he can fulfill his dream of being the Speaker.
His actions say: Our nation be damned. Our democracy be damned. McCarthy’s personal ambition must be served.
LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA
Dems successful in swaying young voters with false claims
Republicans expected a Red Wave that would have given the Republican Party control of the U.S. Senate and House, but it did not happen. Why?
Looking back at the election issues, the Democrat party was hugely responsible for swaying the votes of the young by falsely claiming the election was a referendum on abortion. Actually, the Supreme Court did not rule against abortion, but only said it was a state issue.
I feel sad that so many young people consider that abortion’s more important than considering raging crime, a deteriorating economy and our national defense as being important election issues. Well, perhaps some of them also wanted someone else to pay for their college education. I can’t help but wonder if our young truly understand that our current corrupt, mindless educational system has largely radicalized them into mindlessly following a corrupt political party. The anti-American Marxists of the ‘60s and ‘70s said they would seize the educational system and teach the young what to think.
They succeeded.
ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE
