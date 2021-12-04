Never too late to get rid of old discriminatory laws
It’s time for our state legislature to get rid of old laws that support discrimination, starting with the old law allowing a citizen to arrest another citizen. It was based on racial prejudice, but when the Equal Rights Amendment was proposed to get rid of laws discriminating against women, they turned it down. I don’t know if we have a prejudiced Legislature or just a lazy one, but it is never too late to do the right thing.
MARGARET CURTIS, ATLANTA
Despite words for healing, Kemp no friend of equality and justice
Brian Kemp’s statement after the three men were found guilty of murdering Ahmad Aubrey rings hollow. He called for healing going forward, yet he signed a law that targets people of limited means, who tend to vote Democrat, making it much more difficult to vote in future elections. Now, his good old boys’ network has gerrymandered districts to make it easy for Republicans to maintain power. Kemp even wants to control future elections and throw out results he doesn’t like by claiming fraud. That sounds familiar, doesn’t it? What a travesty that Kemp would have us go back to the Jim Crow era. Kemp is no friend of equality and justice. He has proven that time and again.
MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR
Forgiving student debt bad for the nation
The U.S. Department of Education has announced it will forgive $2 billion in student debt. I think that this is a bad move. People who studied hard in high school and made good grades may have been able to get a scholarship or grant. If they do not acquire good grades or do not graduate, they have a problem of their own making. They may not have been college-ready. Some trades pay well -- call a plumber or electrician and find out. I graduated without debt by working during school, Christmas holidays, spring break and all summer. You are bound by your signature and integrity to repay when you take on debt for better education or any other reason. The latter may be in short supply now. What about the honest and hard-working students who are paying off their debt? Should they get a refund? Forgiving student debt teaches that you do not have to keep your word, which is bad for the nation.
JOE T. ROBERSON, ATLANTA
Biden’s ambitious climate goals still achievable
Environmentalists see a betrayal in President Biden’s stance on offshore oil drilling, “Oil and gas companies may have to pay more to drill on public lands,” (News, Nov 27). After promising to end drilling on public lands, the administration has revamped permitting instead. No wonder Greta Thunberg called the recent COP26 global climate meeting “blah blah blah.”
Still, we need to take a longer view. Compared to Obama, Biden has pushed for more ambitious climate goals with a thinner Congressional majority. He must juggle multiple constituencies, including oil company unions and Americans annoyed at high gasoline prices. Progressives will push to reduce the drilling. The best available outcome would be some drilling, but most of Biden’s agenda passed.
From that point, America can still get to Biden’s “moonshot” goal of 50% less greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 if we put a price on carbon. Moreover, it will unleash the entrepreneurs eager to make money by reducing carbon emissions.
DAN EVERETT, ATHENS