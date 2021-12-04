MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR

Forgiving student debt bad for the nation

The U.S. Department of Education has announced it will forgive $2 billion in student debt. I think that this is a bad move. People who studied hard in high school and made good grades may have been able to get a scholarship or grant. If they do not acquire good grades or do not graduate, they have a problem of their own making. They may not have been college-ready. Some trades pay well -- call a plumber or electrician and find out. I graduated without debt by working during school, Christmas holidays, spring break and all summer. You are bound by your signature and integrity to repay when you take on debt for better education or any other reason. The latter may be in short supply now. What about the honest and hard-working students who are paying off their debt? Should they get a refund? Forgiving student debt teaches that you do not have to keep your word, which is bad for the nation.

JOE T. ROBERSON, ATLANTA

Biden’s ambitious climate goals still achievable

Environmentalists see a betrayal in President Biden’s stance on offshore oil drilling, “Oil and gas companies may have to pay more to drill on public lands,” (News, Nov 27). After promising to end drilling on public lands, the administration has revamped permitting instead. No wonder Greta Thunberg called the recent COP26 global climate meeting “blah blah blah.”

Still, we need to take a longer view. Compared to Obama, Biden has pushed for more ambitious climate goals with a thinner Congressional majority. He must juggle multiple constituencies, including oil company unions and Americans annoyed at high gasoline prices. Progressives will push to reduce the drilling. The best available outcome would be some drilling, but most of Biden’s agenda passed.

From that point, America can still get to Biden’s “moonshot” goal of 50% less greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 if we put a price on carbon. Moreover, it will unleash the entrepreneurs eager to make money by reducing carbon emissions.

DAN EVERETT, ATHENS