What would previous generations think of our nation now?

We get what we deserve. It would be enlightening to ask someone of the WWII generation what they think of our present time. My dad would have been 103 this year. He was a no-nonsense guy, a Depression survivor, and, like many of his age group, a combat commander in WWII.

He taught me lots, including how to box. I imagine if I told him we recently had a pandemic that killed 1 million Americans, but many who died did not get the vaccine because they thought it was a hoax. And now we have an apparent leading presidential candidate indicted on 91 charges, running against an old guy who most Americans feel cannot finish the next term of office. We have a Congress that cannot decide on a budget, risking government shutdowns.

“What do you think about all that, Dad?” I might ask. I think he would say, “Well, we gave you a decent country and now it’s up to you to run it.”

DANIEL KIRK, KENNESAW

Democrat states now see problem with open borders

Since President Biden has taken office and dismantled President Trump’s immigration policy, once again, we have a crisis at our southern border and now beyond. According to federal records, 260,000 people crossed illegally in September, bringing the yearly total to 2.46 million.

These immigrants have come to the U.S. southern borders with the hope that the Biden administration will let them stay without adhering to our laws. It is unfair that these people are allowed to stay while others go through legal channels, which take years to become citizens. It is unfair to burden the American people with the expense of housing, feeding, clothing and educating these immigrants while some of our American citizens and their children are in need.

Now that they’ve made their way into Democrat states, infringing on property, services and benefits that taxes pay for, the powers in these states suddenly see the problem with open borders.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL