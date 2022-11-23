A governor who has just been reemployed for four more years has a primary calling to support those for whom he works and a commitment to impartiality in the process. In addition, he is trusted to make clear and intelligent decisions.

According to the Georgia State Constitution, the governor implements state laws and oversees their operation. At no place in the “resume” of a governor is there even a suggestion that a sitting governor support a weak and inadequate candidate for another state political office and plan “to join him on the campaign trail” (News, Nov. 20). This situation calls into question the veracity of the governor, whose commitment is not first to the people of his state and who does not care about the quality for the position of U.S. Senator from Georgia. A governor who misunderstands his professional calling is confusing and embarrassing to citizens in that state.