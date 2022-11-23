ajc logo
X

Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
1 hour ago

Governor’s first commitment should be to the people

A governor who has just been reemployed for four more years has a primary calling to support those for whom he works and a commitment to impartiality in the process. In addition, he is trusted to make clear and intelligent decisions.

According to the Georgia State Constitution, the governor implements state laws and oversees their operation. At no place in the “resume” of a governor is there even a suggestion that a sitting governor support a weak and inadequate candidate for another state political office and plan “to join him on the campaign trail” (News, Nov. 20). This situation calls into question the veracity of the governor, whose commitment is not first to the people of his state and who does not care about the quality for the position of U.S. Senator from Georgia. A governor who misunderstands his professional calling is confusing and embarrassing to citizens in that state.

JOANNE C. BURGESS, SANDY SPRINGS

Pitts disparages Republicans, but never Democrats, as election deniers

Leonard Pitts Jr., in full hogwash mode, “struggles to know how to feel” about GOP candidates losing their midterm elections without denying the results, “Hear that? It’s the silence of losing election deniers” (Opinion, Nov. 20).

Pitts is perplexed, for he was set (probably already had a column written) to again disparage Republicans (but never Democrats) for questioning election outcomes. He concludes that GOP candidates questioning 2020 presidential election results but not their own 2022 losses must be disingenuous about their 2020 doubts, or else they would have doubted their own losses. But Pitts, as usual, automatically ascribes improper intentions and uses biased logic.

More likely, these GOP candidates truly questioned 2020 results because of numerous, unprecedented, if not outright improper, voting law machinations contrived by governors, secretaries of state and state courts. And accepting their own losses as adults gives the lie to Democrats’ constant haranguing about a GOP threat to democracy and stymies Pitts’ chance to complain, thereby putting a dent in his pathetic brand.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘God had a plan’: Lyft driver killed in DeKalb was working to support 3 children3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Federal government spends $3.2M to rid downtown building of rats
12h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
11h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write
1h ago
Opinion: Trails atop sewers could prevent spills
21h ago
Readers write
21h ago
Featured

Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
5h ago
This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top