ajc logo
X

Readers write

ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
1 hour ago

Fixed-income seniors burdened by IRS regulations

The executive branch (IRS) and Congress are totally ignoring the stressful financial burden on seniors over age 70 ½ with IRAs.

With inflation of over 9%, soaring gas and food prices, etc., fixed-income seniors are unduly discriminated against by IRS regulations. Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) is calculated on the year-end IRA valuation for the amount that must be withdrawn in the following year or face a stiff penalty of 50% of the amount not withdrawn.

The IRS suspended RMDs in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Why not now for this serious economic crisis when many senior incomes are fixed, decreasing in value daily, making some seniors struggle to meet living expenses?

I’ve written both senators, my representative and the AARP with no responses. The IRS should take action now.

It appears our government is only concerned with revenue to cover their spending vs. any relief for fixed-income seniors.

BOB SHANAHAN, CUMMING

Climate action will benefit both political parties

Paul Krugman’s economic advice I take seriously. He wrote in “Why GOP is against climate action” (Opinion, Aug. 21) that “environmental policy has been caught up in the culture war” and that “people hoping for bipartisan efforts on climate are probably deluding themselves.”

I agree that big money influences legislation to the detriment of long-term cultural/environmental impacts.

But that happens within the Democratic party too.

Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer demonstrated what democracy requires -- compromise. While the big umbrella of two political parties benefits from voting blocs that dilute policy positions into simplistic notions, there is hope.

Growing numbers of conservatives are concerned about making our economy sustainable. Often progressives change directions and then conservatives follow. That may happen now.

The Inflation Reduction Act will create strong business opportunities for clean energy. Instead of Krugman belittling Republicans, he ought to argue what will change them.

We must not give up. We have to do this together! That’s not delusional; it’s the truth.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Editors' Picks
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread1h ago
Ronald Acuña: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it
19h ago
Weekend Predictions: Big wins for Georgia over Oregon, Clemson over Tech
3h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals the path it hopes to take through Buckhead
11h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals the path it hopes to take through Buckhead
11h ago
Chase Oliver could send Georgia’s Senate race to a runoff - he’s OK with that
11h ago
The Latest
Readers write
Readers write
Opinion: Assessing student loan forgiveness plan
Featured
Surprising Facts You May Not Have Known About Labor Day

Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
8h ago
How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
6h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top