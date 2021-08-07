Readers Write

Then there is Senate Bill 221, which gives politicians (mostly Republicans) the ability to receive unlimited campaign contributions, including contributions given to them while in session in our state legislature. This feature really smacks of large donors and businesses being able to buy the legislation they want from those politicians to whom they contribute.

With nothing else to claim in the legislation of policies, programs, and services, it looks like the Republicans are only interested in winning at all costs with SB202 and getting as much money for reelections as they possibly can with SB221.