Readers Write

Opponents of face coverings are wrong for selfishly making frontline workers, others needlessly suffer and be put at risk

I curse you willfully ignorant people who insist on not wearing a mask or following other scientifically proven guidelines to flatten the COVID-19 curve. Your actions have needlessly put the lives of thousands of frontline medical workers in jeopardy. You’ve helped kill my friends and made many others suffer. I have friends constantly fatigued and with other chronic ailments because of COVID-19. I know health care workers exhausted and traumatized by the constant sickness and death they see. And you people who would rather flout your political identity are a huge cause of this carnage. I curse you for this. Some day, God willing, you will wake up and realize how you’ve been brainwashed by a tyrant who only cares about himself. May God forgive you for your selfish and ignorant actions.