Election board seeks solution to nonexistent problem

I read in the Aug. 10 AJC article “Election board approves ‘U.S. Citizens Only’ signs” someone say, “This is the sign, and I think it’s an easy visual for people to understand — anything to help noncitizens from unwittingly violating election law.” And just how many noncitizens have tried to vote recently, either intentionally or unwittingly? Any at all that anyone knows of? Is printing “Citizens Only” in huge letters on a sign that’s intended to be informational really doing anything other than using up ink, cluttering it and playing to the nativist crowd?

This is how the election board spends its time. It seems the immediate problem here is election board members witlessly concocting remedies for which there are no real problems. But a very concrete problem is looming: this election board has the potential to sabotage the upcoming election. They could do this by employing delaying tactics to avoid certification long enough that the people’s vote would have to be discarded and the election decision handed over to the state legislature. Put that on a sign.