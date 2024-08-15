Election board seeks solution to nonexistent problem
I read in the Aug. 10 AJC article “Election board approves ‘U.S. Citizens Only’ signs” someone say, “This is the sign, and I think it’s an easy visual for people to understand — anything to help noncitizens from unwittingly violating election law.” And just how many noncitizens have tried to vote recently, either intentionally or unwittingly? Any at all that anyone knows of? Is printing “Citizens Only” in huge letters on a sign that’s intended to be informational really doing anything other than using up ink, cluttering it and playing to the nativist crowd?
This is how the election board spends its time. It seems the immediate problem here is election board members witlessly concocting remedies for which there are no real problems. But a very concrete problem is looming: this election board has the potential to sabotage the upcoming election. They could do this by employing delaying tactics to avoid certification long enough that the people’s vote would have to be discarded and the election decision handed over to the state legislature. Put that on a sign.
DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN
What will replace Galloway building on parkland?
The Georgia Trust rightfully condemns the demolition of Galloway’s Gresham building, but evidently, the building had no protection (“Galloway razes historic building,” AJC Aug. 10). It was not a designated site by the city or part of a designated district.
It is disappointing that it was a school building, but schools are evidently notorious for tearing buildings down, something I found hard to accept because I would expect places of learning to do better. What I am wondering is what happens now. Because this building, originally a county building, was built on public parkland and hence “grandfathered,” as the zoning lingo goes, what happens now that the building is gone? The land is parkland. I do not believe private property can be built on public parkland. What happens now?
ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA