Special commission for data centers makes sense
Data centers, including those in Metro Atlanta, Gwinnett County and Bibb County, store and run the apps, websites and cloud storage that we use daily. They also use large amounts of electricity and water, which can impact local communities.
Georgia has at least 50 data centers and plans to construct even more. Regulations should be in place to assess the impact of data centers, especially their energy use within Georgia communities.
House Bill 1192 does just that. This bill will create a special commission that would review the energy needs of data centers in Georgia and develop procedures for companies to follow. The bill passed out of the legislature but not without opposition from large corporations. Now, I urge Gov. Brian P. Kemp to sign this important legislation.
RACHEL BROWN, LOGANVILLE
Legislators fail to make a difference in firearms’ safety
It amazes me at the actions of supposed adults, especially our legislators, concerning guns and the safety that should be paramount to handling and storing them responsibly.
The Legislature failed to pass House Bill 161, which would have required parents to be liable for the safe storage of weapons and actions when that is violated. The other issue is considering passing House Bill 971, giving a tax credit for buying a gun safe. If you can afford the ammunition, you can afford a gun safe.
Conservatives always preach responsibility when considering social programs but continue violating responsibility requirements for their pet causes.
And a question. If they arm teachers to carry guns in schools even with training, are the state and those legislators responsible if a child gets shot based on that law/program? Think!
JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN