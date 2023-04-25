Either arm students or regulate firearms

It’s become obvious after the recent rash of school shootings that our children are no longer safe. Fortunately, there are solutions. As a retired educator of 35 years, I know of some.

I propose first that every student enrolled in a Georgia public school be issued a bulletproof vest (approximate cost of $450 per student). Second, they are issued a gun -- a Glock handgun for elementary students, approximately $500 per student, and an AK-47 for each middle and high school student, roughly $700 each.

Time currently allotted for reading can be shifted to daily target practice as reading leads only to exposure to ideas that may cause thinking. Who wants that in schools?

The total cost for the initial startup will be an easily affordable $2.1 billion — a small price for our children’s safety.

On second thought, maybe we should just read the part of the Second Amendment about laws that “well regulate” firearms and act accordingly. It would be cheaper and less bloody.

GARY HERLINGER, MARIETTA