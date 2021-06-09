Readers Write

LYNNE YOUNG, DULUTH

What is happening with our local government?

I have been a resident since 1979 and a retired employee with the government after 34 years of service.

Since the election turn over, this county has become a disaster. We now have a sheriff under investigation for not giving licenses to bonding companies because they did not contribute to his campaign. In addition, the school board is under investigation by the state by their actions which could leave the school system not having accreditation. The new tax collector after being elected with a set salary now wants extra money to collect property taxes from the cities after the legislature ruled against this.

As a long term citizen and property owner, I’m ashamed that what is happening.

