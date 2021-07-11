Readers Write

Delta CEO needs to help improve operations

Last Sunday, my daughter and I were returning home to Atlanta from overseas via JFK in NYC. We arrived at JFK at 6:30 a.m. and were scheduled to fly out at 8:30 a.m.

What we encountered instead was a grossly understaffed nightmare. We were herded with a couple hundred or so passengers into a common queue where we stood- without food, or water, or toilet breaks, or seated rest- for eight hours! During this time, there was virtually no communication from any Delta employees on our status, or offers of some relief. Many attempts to call Delta by phone for information were greeted with 90 minutes on hold or with deliberate disconnects by them. We endured this treatment for eight hours and at last departed at 3:50 p.m.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian needs to redirect his efforts to get headlines for his company’s various crusades. Instead he should exert his time and energies to make Delta’s operations efficient and effective to provide normal travel for his customers, and eliminate the indecent and outrageous treatment we just experienced.

KATHLEEN DONOHOE, ATLANTA

Cheney puts country before her party

A recent letter criticized the House Select Committee to examine the events of Jan. 6 as being a waste of money (”Jan. 6 panel a waste of taxpayer money,” July 7). My reaction is the money will be well spent if we determine how and by whom the attack on our democratic election process was planned and conducted. The House panel would have been unnecessary if the GOP had put country ahead of party and supported an independent bipartisan commission.

The writer’s charge that Liz Cheney is a “closet Democrat” is not supported by her voting record. During Trump’s term Cheney supported his position almost 93 percent of the time. She is a conservative Republican who, inconveniently for the former President, takes her oath to protect the Constitution seriously and refuses to support his efforts to undermine it or accept his lies about the 2020 election.

JOHN TITUS, PEACHTREE CORNERS

Reader: 2 congresswomen might need separate sections of House

For the record: I am a Jew, born and raised in Brooklyn. For the past 30 years, I am a “damn Yankee.”

I am also a Trump supporting Republican. I hereby call upon the leader of the House of Representatives, one Nancy Pelosi, to create a separate section in the House with two seats; one for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and one for her partner in hate, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. They are two of a kind and deserve each other.

DAN SIEGEL, DRACULA