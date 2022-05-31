His reliance on hyperbole regarding what U.S. leaders have said supporting Ukraine’s efforts reveals his confusion. The U.S. and Western Europe have a mission in Ukraine similar to the Gulf War of 1990-91. The goal now is to dislodge Russian invaders from Ukraine, not invade Russia.

This time, no U.S. or allied military troops are on the front lines. Instead, with materiel from the U.S. and other countries, Ukraine’s forces are fighting bravely on their own with volunteers to repel a cynical Russian invasion of choice. They are succeeding with great bravery while suffering heavy casualties and seeing wholesale destruction of some cities and needless civilian deaths.

The lesson from World War II was to confront, not accommodate, external aggression at the outset. Putin respects force, not appeasement. Isolationist Buchanan doesn’t get it.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY

Far too easy to obtain a gun in U.S.

Gun violence and shootings have gotten out of control. In the U.S.A. it is so easy to get a gun that anyone could get one. As long as you don’t have a criminal record, you can get a gun. Even if you are mentally ill or will use the gun for illegal purposes, you could get a gun in less than an hour.

TEDDY HAMILTON, ATLANTA