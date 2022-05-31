Focus should be on the killer, not gun control
In the aftermath of the Texas shooting, the focus once again is on firearms. But the focus should be on the killer and why sick people like this kid aren’t intercepted and stopped before acting, despite a variety of red flags clearly indicating mental illness. I also think the media should not ID these killers; they crave and, I believe, are motivated by the attention - don’t give it to them.
FRANK MANFRE, POWDER SPRINGS
U.S. goal is to help Ukraine, not invade Russia
Pat Buchanan’s recent column “Will recent Ukraine moves drag U.S. into war, too?” (May 16, Opinion) reflects a very flawed understanding of the conflict.
His reliance on hyperbole regarding what U.S. leaders have said supporting Ukraine’s efforts reveals his confusion. The U.S. and Western Europe have a mission in Ukraine similar to the Gulf War of 1990-91. The goal now is to dislodge Russian invaders from Ukraine, not invade Russia.
This time, no U.S. or allied military troops are on the front lines. Instead, with materiel from the U.S. and other countries, Ukraine’s forces are fighting bravely on their own with volunteers to repel a cynical Russian invasion of choice. They are succeeding with great bravery while suffering heavy casualties and seeing wholesale destruction of some cities and needless civilian deaths.
The lesson from World War II was to confront, not accommodate, external aggression at the outset. Putin respects force, not appeasement. Isolationist Buchanan doesn’t get it.
RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY
Far too easy to obtain a gun in U.S.
Gun violence and shootings have gotten out of control. In the U.S.A. it is so easy to get a gun that anyone could get one. As long as you don’t have a criminal record, you can get a gun. Even if you are mentally ill or will use the gun for illegal purposes, you could get a gun in less than an hour.
TEDDY HAMILTON, ATLANTA