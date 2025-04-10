If Lifeline is truly concerned about horses’ proper welfare, the regulations need to be changed.

COLIN MASON, ATLANTA

How to drive home the dangers of bald tires

Regarding “Gridlock Guy: Grieving father urges teen drivers and parents to check tires” on April 6, there could be a relatively easy way for many young drivers and their parents to avoid this problem.

Most teen drivers are allowed to drive to school, whether it’s high school, community college or away from home at a university. A safety check sign-off of each driver’s tires by the school resource officer or a school custodian should be mandatory to get a school parking permit.

Using the 4/32″ guidelines or the top of Lincoln’s head on a penny would lead to safer travels. Tires are expensive, but an at-fault accident could be a much worse outcome for students and parents.

LOU NELSON, STONE MOUNTAIN

GOP legislators stifle climate action

Climate-concerned legislation at state and federal levels is needed. In Georgia, though, “Legislature gives environmentalists, consumer advocates little to cheer” (AJC, April 8).

With only 23% of Republicans perceiving climate change as a major threat, it is no wonder that Georgia’s legislative process controlled by the majority party would bypass bringing environmental legislation up for a vote. The need for solar communities — and a firm requirement to charge data centers for their immense energy requirements without adding to Georgia Power’s household and small business bills — accentuates the need for consumer advocates.

Frustration mounts for voters deeply concerned about rising emissions tilting Earth’s polar vortex, exacerbating damaging and dangerous weather events.

We need climate action. What’s perplexing to us? Stopping the addiction to fossil fuel reliability frees us from dirty air. Simple enough. What does it take? Georgia Power takes small steps and needs federal action to help.

Call your Republican representative to preserve clean energy tax credits. Republican Rep. Buddy Carter supports them. We know the Democrats do!

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA