NPR, PBS are trustworthy news sources
Many sources claim to provide Americans with accurate and objective information. It is no easy task to determine which sources actually do so. In this regard, National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) records are extraordinary.
NPR has received numerous awards and prizes for its journalism and broadcasts, including the Pulitzer Prize, Edward R. Murrow Awards, Gracie Awards and Alfred I duPont-Columbia Awards, among others. PBS and its programs have also won numerous awards.
So why do Republican congressmen like Mike Collins want to defund NPR and PBS, proven sources of the highest quality journalism and reporting?
It seems unlikely that these members of Congress know about this incredible record or even care about it.
Surely, we are entitled to expect more of members of Congress to whom we have given such extraordinary power to either enrich or impoverish our daily lives.
BRUCE MENKE, ATHENS
U.S. provides due process, not social media trials
If President Trump, Attorney General Bondi and Secretary of State Rubio have such a slam-dunk case that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is a “gang member” and “terrorist,” then why not bring him back, request a prompt hearing on the merits and introduce evidence to prove their claim?
In the USA, we do not try people on social media in order to send them to prison. The USA provides due process, like President Trump got in his four felony cases and two impeachments. Trump, more than anyone, should appreciate the importance of due process. Due process is the bedrock of our Rule of Law. That is why our Bill of Rights says an accused has the right “to be confronted with the witnesses against him,” not tried on Fox News or social media.
President Trump says he could bring Garcia back. Let’s see the evidence. Let the chips fall where they may. Who is afraid of the truth?
ANTHONY L. “TONY” COCHRAN, ATLANTA
Cuts to AmeriCorps are shortsighted
I am disappointed by the Trump administration’s decision to cut funding for the AmeriCorps program. AmeriCorps allows Americans to serve their country while providing community support in essential areas such as education, health, community development and disaster relief at a fraction of the cost. AmeriCorps volunteers were on the front lines after Hurricane Katrina, 9/11 and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a former AmeriCorps volunteer who completed two terms of service, the idea that government support of my service and that of the 200,000 AmeriCorps volunteers who are placed in community service roles around the country every year is somehow wasteful government spending is insulting and short-sighted.
DENNIS BAUER, DECATUR
