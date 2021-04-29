Readers Write

Erasing monuments will not erase evil deeds

It was the summer of 1956 that I first saw the carving at Stone Mountain. It was not completed. No sign to explain it’s existence. It was just a beautiful and memorable experience to see it. The result of a man’s dream. Now there are those who would destroy it because some men conspired evil things there. It apparently does not matter to those who would destroy it that many thousands more people have assembled there to pray to God and celebrate Easter.

Physically, the carving is a beautiful rendering of proud men on horses. Nothing more. Nothing less. To destroy the carving will not erase the Civil War or evil deeds. We need the historic reminder that it should never happen again. But slavery does exist today!

Great leaders focus on solving the present problems, using the mistakes of history to guide them. Do we have any great leaders?

L.O. COX JR., CONYERS