Helping those with student loan debt is act of humanity
I was struck by the contrast between Taos Wynn’s essay “Humanity is key to moving America forward” (Opinion, Aug. 7) and, on the facing page, a letter to the editor from a reader who felt providing student loan debt relief was “a slap in the face” to those who in the past had not benefited from outside assistance and had had to work hard to pay off their student debts.
I also had no assistance with student costs. Still, I wonder, where is the harm in alleviating those same stumbling blocks for students today? Why, because I struggled, must others? It would seem to me to be just the opposite: Because I struggled, let me ensure that others don’t.
KAREN SCHAEFER, ATLANTA
Biosludge is toxic waste that should be regulated
Environmental protection of farmlands and water is critical but does not rate extensive media election issue coverage, as do guns, abortions and voting rights.
Republican nominee for agriculture commissioner, State Sen. Tyler Harper, sponsored SB 260 last year, diminishing the ability of local governments to regulate the application of biosludge dumped and pumped into the ground. Harper’s bill was quickly signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Biosludge is processed toxic waste passed off as a soil amendment for agriculture. Long-term harmful environmental effects are yet unknown but probable. Recently, on the Little River in Wilkes County, a fish kill occurred directly connected to the nearby application of biosludge.
SB 260 illustrates the callous disregard Kemp, Harper, and some other Republican politicians have for the health and welfare of Georgia citizens. Their support lies with the producers of this filth and landowners who allow its dumping on their property.
Voters need exposure to this information before the election.
DANNY AGAN, WASHINGTON, GA.