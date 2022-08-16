Environmental protection of farmlands and water is critical but does not rate extensive media election issue coverage, as do guns, abortions and voting rights.

Republican nominee for agriculture commissioner, State Sen. Tyler Harper, sponsored SB 260 last year, diminishing the ability of local governments to regulate the application of biosludge dumped and pumped into the ground. Harper’s bill was quickly signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Biosludge is processed toxic waste passed off as a soil amendment for agriculture. Long-term harmful environmental effects are yet unknown but probable. Recently, on the Little River in Wilkes County, a fish kill occurred directly connected to the nearby application of biosludge.

SB 260 illustrates the callous disregard Kemp, Harper, and some other Republican politicians have for the health and welfare of Georgia citizens. Their support lies with the producers of this filth and landowners who allow its dumping on their property.

Voters need exposure to this information before the election.

DANNY AGAN, WASHINGTON, GA.