George F. Will reminded us of the “America First” isolationists leading up to World War II and how they emboldened Japan and Germany to unleash horror on Earth. He compared these efforts to House Republicans who refused to support aid to Ukraine and declared the patriotism of Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and Mitch McConnell forgotten.

The United States is the leader of the free world. Here, we allow our citizens to express their opinions. In both examples, our values ultimately surfaced. Pearl Harbor showed us in no uncertain terms that we are citizens of the world. Young people finally forced us to leave Vietnam.

Let us hope that both of these lessons have been learned and will be heeded.

LARRY CARVER, ATLANTA

Second chance brings hope to those with criminal past

With tears in my eyes, I read the article about programs that help people with criminal records get employment (Opinion: “Embracing second chances is a win-win,” AJC, April 30.)

Such individuals needn’t drag their pasts around like a third leg but need help finding satisfying, productive lives.

Such programs also help reduce recidivism, save the state money and help employers connect with needed employees.

As the poem, Abou Ben Adhem says, “May his tribe increase.”

SARA HINES MARTIN, ROSWELL