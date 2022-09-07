Biden’s energy policies hurt national security, economy

President Trump “insulted” NATO, insisting that they actually live up to their defense spending pledges. Since Putin invaded Ukraine, Germany will now spend their pledged 2% of GDP on defense.

Trump made us energy-independent and sanctioned Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. “Green New Deal” Biden canceled the Keystone pipeline but then OK’d Putin’s pipeline into Europe.

For supporting Ukraine, Putin has cut Russian natural gas exports to Europe to 20% of pipeline capacity.

Reality has hit Japan. After the 2011 tsunami damaged the Fukushima nuclear plant, Japan planned to wean itself off from all nuclear generation. However, with Russian and Chinese behavior, Prime Minister Kishida just reversed that policy. As a result, nuclear energy will now take a central place in Japan’s electric grid.

Biden’s unrealistic energy policies have diminished our national security and economy. Inflation, energy dependence, open borders and foreign policy blunders are the result of voting for the “nice” guy and any congressional Democrat.

