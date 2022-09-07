Documents case shows Trump’s desire for absolute control
When considering defeated former President Trump and his handling of sensitive national security information, take into account that he has run both his presidency and post-presidency as he has run the Trump Organization. That is, he has absolute control and will not be questioned regarding any of his decisions.
Not having won the popular vote in any election has not precluded his continuing bogus claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” and inspired his impassioned rant, with a White House background, which led to the deadly January 6 insurrection.
No one knows for sure what the future holds regarding the legal resolution of “Mar-a-Lago-gate” but, unfortunately, regardless of the outcome, one thing is guaranteed: defeated former President Trump will continue his unabated desire while spewing hate and discontent to return to an autocratic and despotic presidency.
WADE J. WILLIAMS, COL. (RET.) U.S. ARMY, CLAYTON
Biden’s energy policies hurt national security, economy
President Trump “insulted” NATO, insisting that they actually live up to their defense spending pledges. Since Putin invaded Ukraine, Germany will now spend their pledged 2% of GDP on defense.
Trump made us energy-independent and sanctioned Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. “Green New Deal” Biden canceled the Keystone pipeline but then OK’d Putin’s pipeline into Europe.
For supporting Ukraine, Putin has cut Russian natural gas exports to Europe to 20% of pipeline capacity.
Reality has hit Japan. After the 2011 tsunami damaged the Fukushima nuclear plant, Japan planned to wean itself off from all nuclear generation. However, with Russian and Chinese behavior, Prime Minister Kishida just reversed that policy. As a result, nuclear energy will now take a central place in Japan’s electric grid.
Biden’s unrealistic energy policies have diminished our national security and economy. Inflation, energy dependence, open borders and foreign policy blunders are the result of voting for the “nice” guy and any congressional Democrat.
RONALD MEDHURST SR., WALESKA