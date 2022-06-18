CARL COX, RIVERDALE

Jan. 6 a reminder of American democracy under mob attack

It is ironic to hear verbal attacks on “the woke mob” in Republican ads aired during the 2022 campaign season. American democracy is indeed under mob attack, as we were vividly reminded during the hearing of the House Committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, that was broadcast on prime-time TV. Incited by the loser of the 2020 election, that mob violently attacked the U.S. Capitol to prevent the constitutional transfer of power to our newly-elected president.

All federal office holders swear to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the oath I swore when commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy more than five decades ago. Anyone who violates that oath or supports others who do so is an enemy of our rule of law and unfit for public office. Bear that in mind when you vote in 2022.

ARNOLD C. MCQUAIDE, JR., BERKELEY LAKE

Capitol hearings could give way to a DeSantis run

The hearings on the January 6 riots at our Capitol have highlighted many misdeeds by President Trump and call into question whether he is fit for office should he decide to run for President in 2024.

Until now, many Republicans that liked his policies, but did not like him, could not fathom what could happen to deter him. He’s raised monstrous amounts of money and has gotten most of his endorsed candidates elected in primaries held so far.

I believe the January 6 hearings have reminded the Republicans of how petulant former President Trump could be, giving way to a Gov. Ron DeSantis run. He believes in the Trump policies, is young and energetic, and would give the Republicans a sure win in Florida.

By delegitimizing Trump, the Jan. 6 committee has given DeSantis the OK to run for President in 2024.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

College education is not a taxpayer-funded entitlement

The story, “GA Democrats push Biden to forgive student loans” (News, June 9), has me not shedding a single tear for these entitled kids.

When I read the statement from one recent graduate, I just couldn’t believe the audacity of the quote. “I am taking out serious loans, and I think they should be forgiven.” Really?

You have choices. Don’t go to college and learn a trade. Go to an in-state college or community college. Save money, then go to school. I worked two jobs, went to an in-state school, and lived at home. I did not take out a loan. Going to an out-of-state school costs way more than staying in-state. This graduate is making poor choices and we are expected to pay for her entitlement?

Abrams and Warnock, stop buying your votes with our money.

NANCY ORTNER, JOHNS CREEK