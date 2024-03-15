I told my granddaughter we all need to broaden our vision. Gen Zers should realize that while their right to abortion has been mostly taken away, Biden actively supports reproductive freedom. He’s canceled $138 billion in student loan debt. He protected marriage for LGBTQ+ and interracial couples. He passed gun safety legislation. He’s actively protecting the environment. He’s working to protect our voting rights.

Boycotting Biden’s reelection is terribly shortsighted, especially when a criminally indicted dictator wannabe candidate is waiting to decimate even more cherished rights.

KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR

Poll workers deserve thanks for smooth voting process

When you were a child, perhaps you went to grandma’s for Thanksgiving dinner. When you arrived, everything was ready for you.

Likewise, when Georgians go to vote, we simply show up at our voting place, and everything is ready to record our votes.

I’m not sure most voters realize that volunteers who work at the polls have taken time to train long before voting day. Then, they arrive at the polling place the day before voting and prepare the site. On voting day, they may be up early enough to be at the polling place by 4:30 a.m. to get everything set up. They may bring their own breakfast, lunch, and dinner because they will often be there until about 10 p.m.

Especially at this time, let’s salute the all-American citizens who, through great effort, make it so easy for us to fulfill our obligations to participate in democracy and vote.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW