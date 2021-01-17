Readers Write

J.R. THOMSON, MARIETTA

Liberals taught conservatives the power of taking to streets

The recent riots in Washington are deplorable. Is this not what American policymakers have taught us to do? If we want change, take to the streets with marches, demonstrations and protest. It has worked for some minorities for at least 50 years, including the few overzealous individuals who damage property, injure people and create havoc. Now that the shoe is on the other foot and conservatives are now in the minority, it will be interesting to see how we handle it. I’m betting we will react very differently.

GARLAND HOBBS, DALLAS

Republicans should have objected much earlier to Trump’s actions

As reported by the AJC, Republican politicians have asked Biden for help. They wanted the president-elect to persuade Speaker Pelosi not to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the terrible riot at the Capitol. We could only wish Republicans had urged Trump himself not to inflame division with lies and baseless attacks on our democracy. Where were they when he repeatedly attacked the legitimate powers of our legislative branch of government? Did they object when Trump divided our nation with baseless claims of voter fraud, attacks on our state governors and election officials, and rejection of the election itself? That was the time to speak out, before violence broke out. Now, as we begin to heal, these tragically late politicians should contemplate the truth of a prophetic biblical verse: Those who sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind.

HARRY FINDLEY, BROOKHAVEN