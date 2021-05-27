Readers Write

Story highlights importance of reducing emissions

Thank you, AJC, for writing the top local business article “How Ga. might reach target for carbon cut,” Business, May 23.

This great article emphasizes the importance of reducing emissions in Georgia. Progress has been made but we need elected officials in both parties to commit to climate change legislation this year. The article reports “more than three-fourths of Georgia voters” are concerned that global warming is occurring. As reported, an “all-hands-on-board kind of approach” is needed.

The Energy Innovation Act would undergird the economy by doing two essential things: No. 1: give industries a clear signal to change to clean energy sources else energy prices will continue to rise and No. 2: return the fee income to the people helping low income households afford the transition to a clean energy infrastructure. We need to write our representatives like Representatives Nikema Williams and David Scott and ask them to cosponsor H.R. 2307.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA