Readers Write

Reader’s list of woes differs from columnist
Leonard Pitts’ column “‘What’s Going On’ urgent, relevant half-century later,” Editorial, May 23, points to the Capitol riot, covid deaths, the GOP’s war on truth, and the country pulling apart as “what’s going on” today.
He also mentions war, drugs and police brutality. Pitts and I agree that we have troubles, but my list of woes includes: spiking murder rates in many major cities, unprecedented government control due to covid, a lost year of public education in many areas, Democrats taking the country far left despite razor-thin majorities, Democrat efforts to change the meaning of “infrastructure,” unemployment benefits that apparently cause millions not to work, trillions in deficits, proposed massive tax hikes, a border crisis and the emergence of inflation, among other issues.
In my view, “what’s going on” is the country moving in the wrong direction on many issues.
DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA
Story highlights importance of reducing emissions
Thank you, AJC, for writing the top local business article “How Ga. might reach target for carbon cut,” Business, May 23.
This great article emphasizes the importance of reducing emissions in Georgia. Progress has been made but we need elected officials in both parties to commit to climate change legislation this year. The article reports “more than three-fourths of Georgia voters” are concerned that global warming is occurring. As reported, an “all-hands-on-board kind of approach” is needed.
The Energy Innovation Act would undergird the economy by doing two essential things: No. 1: give industries a clear signal to change to clean energy sources else energy prices will continue to rise and No. 2: return the fee income to the people helping low income households afford the transition to a clean energy infrastructure. We need to write our representatives like Representatives Nikema Williams and David Scott and ask them to cosponsor H.R. 2307.
BOB JAMES, ATLANTA