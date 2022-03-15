NEVA CORBIN, DECATUR

U.S. should maximize oil output now to help lower-income people

The Biden Administration supposedly supports and is supported by lower-income persons, middle-income persons and environmentalists.

Inflation, including the price of gas, is hurting lower-income and middle-income persons particularly hard. The American people largely support the rejection of Russian oil and gas.

Why not let U.S. producers maximize output in the short term to help lower-income persons and middle-income persons? Then, the Administration can “double down” on the environment once the situation gets better.

ALLEN BUCKLEY, SMYRNA

Luckovich on target with depictions of Trump and supporters

I really appreciate Mike Luckovich’s drawings and sense of humor. He is right on target with his depictions of ex-President Trump and his MAGA hat-wearing supporters.

His latest critic once again shows that those on the right have been misinformed and lied to for so long that they will never accept the reality of the damage caused by the ex-President and his minions.

And they certainly have no sense of humor!

PAUL GLASSER, DECATUR