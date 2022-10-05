Toxic emissions violate human rights

On balance, the negative externalities of chemical plant construction almost always outweigh the economic gain of their production. Plastic corporations have already been in the legal eye for violating acts such as the Clean Water act in this area, so how are we sure that they won’t continually be endangering the residents by constructing new toxic complexes?

The demographics of toxic-stricken areas are predominantly African American and that makes it an environmental issue as well as form of environmental racism. Pulled from the EPA’s National Air Toxic Assessment map, African Americans are more affected than whites, with a roughly 40 cancer cases per million difference. Seeing as how federal environmental regulations have not adhered to their obligations in protecting residents in areas afflicted by toxic chemicals, this is a matter of environmental justice with respect to their inherent human rights. Toxic emissions violate human rights.

Corporations emitting toxic waste should be held accountable for their actions. They should be intentionally conducting due diligence in terms of environmental and human rights impact assessments as well as promising local residents fairness and transparency through their actions. Environmental justice should be served to those that wish to breach basic environmental and human rights.

RUTH TRAN, EMORY UNIVERSITY