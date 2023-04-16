X

1 hour ago

Georgia’s gun laws to blame for convention snub

Is it surprising that the Democratic Party would snub Georgia for its convention? Not surprising: all you have to think about is Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature’s “guns everywhere, for everyone, all the time” policies, and it’s obvious. In this time of nearly daily mass shootings, why subject crowds of people to that danger?

Georgia’s irresponsible gun laws are preventing the financial windfall this convention would have been, and no doubt will also impact the movie business. Kemp and the Republican legislators: if you won’t do anything to keep people safe with sensible gun laws, at least pay attention to the financial cost.

BETSY SHACKELFORD, DECATUR

Democrats take U.S. back to 1968 with Chicago selection

I have been wondering for months whether the country’s deep division and angst will make the 2024 elections feel like 1968. Now that the Democrats have chosen Chicago to host the Democratic National Convention, as they infamously did in 1968, my conjecture seems one step closer.

Of course, one good thing about the 2024 DNC host city is that there is perhaps no better example in the U.S. of what unfettered progressivism produces than what we see in Chicago: high crime, dominant public unions, failing schools, fiscal ruin, and fleeing businesses and population. Perhaps the Dems will consider San Francisco as the DNC host in 2028.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Gun owners given sacred rights, but not women

Isn’t it ironic? Republicans want to protect a cluster of unwanted cells in a woman’s body (somehow given presumptive humanity) but then glorify killing machines.

Because they collude with the NRA, there are more guns than people in the United States. Guns don’t kill, but people with guns do in increasing numbers. Be mentally ill, get angry, want to inflict harm, prove yourself to gang members, etc. — you have a gun handy to inflict your power over another’s life.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution daily has a page devoted to local gun tragedies. Assault weapons and handguns have been given sacred rights —”don’t take away our killing rights.”

However, a woman who does not want to bear a child is stigmatized by these self-righteous hypocrites and has no rights. Where is the outrage?

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA

GOP position on guns is a disgrace

I have been a political independent my entire voting life (51 years). I have resolved, however, to never again vote for a Republican candidate for any public office as long as that party continues its insane refusal to consider reasonable gun legislation. Even Justice Antonin Scalia, one of the most conservative Supreme Court justices ever, recognized that the 2nd Amendment permitted such legislation.

Today’s Republican party, however, is beholden to the NRA, gun manufacturers, and a rural-based, right-wing, largely under-educated constituency and insists on stray dog freedom relative to guns. An AR-15, sure, why not? Well, if sane voices prevailed, no, because there is no right to own an AR-15 under the 2nd amendment. Period. Even Scalia would agree.

In a word, the current Republican Party’s position on guns is a disgrace. We have gun violence rates eight to 10 times those of comparable countries. Enough - do not vote Republican unless and until their insanity on this issue ends.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE

