MARILYN GOODWIN, ATHENS

Job count overstated, despite all the number crunchers

President Joe Biden’s Bureau of Labor Statistics overstated by 818,000 the number of jobs created in the economy over the past year. With all their doctorate degrees, computers and legions of staff, they missed the job count by that much — and always, always on the positive side.

I could have done better with my desktop computer, a staff of two and a handful of No. 2 pencils.

Now you understand what former President Donald Trump is talking about when he refers to the “deep state.”

MARTIN FLANAGAN, JOHNS CREEK

We need a leader with a moral compass as president

I want a decent person who has been a public servant to lead this country. Policy for all the people can only come from someone with a moral compass.

Thank you to those Republicans who have spoken up with courage and integrity.

A. SPRING, DECATUR

Disappointed in politics of some children of immigrants

As a South Asian living in Georgia, I’m aware of the power our state holds in this presidential election.

My Indian parents immigrated to the United States in the 1970s. Like many immigrants, they left everything and everyone they knew behind for a chance at a better future for themselves and their children. They endured racism, loneliness and alienation, yet they persevered.

America in the 1970s was not perfect; however, it was a country that held the promise of freedom and opportunity. Growing up, I was instilled with the values of respecting our elders, our communities and one another.

It is heartbreaking seeing some South Asians who benefited from that freedom turn their backs on future generations and their children by voting for a ticket that denies reproductive rights, robs us of religious freedoms, destroys our environment, guts Social Security and celebrates racism and bigotry.

We deserve the same opportunities they had.

SONA SOOD, ATLANTA

Other countries price carbon, and we should, too

Australia has had its “Hottest winter temperature ever set at 107 degrees” (AJC, Aug. 27) at the end of its winter season. Will conservatives finally hear the climate alarm? Move them to price fossil fuels, as a recent Aug. 25 AJC article reported: “What has worked to fight climate change? Policies where someone pays for polluting.”

At least 40 countries already price carbon. We need to catch up and pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, an annually rising price on greenhouse emissions that would distribute the revenue to households. The cashback payments would encourage homeowners to prioritize clean energy and efficiency. Businesses, industries and utilities will realize how expensive and dangerous coal, gas and oil are.

Then, justifying building new fossil fuel plants becomes difficult. Regulated utility monopolies also need to democratize grid access, allowing access to solar communities. High temps, wildfires and heavy rains need to spark this action. Conservatives, we need your treasured market forces to reflect the catastrophic costs of dirty energy. Use the marketplace.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA