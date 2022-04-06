Torpy’s column on latest crime-fighting tactic spot-on
Well, Bill, your tone in your March 31 column lands hard -- right where it should. So many dangerously absurd patterns and implications here.
We keep acknowledging the sentiments of law enforcement, but we allow the usual course of actions as if these officers have said nothing. Oh, and the “1,000 career criminals in Atlanta commit(ing) 40% of the crime” is a tracking outcome. We’ve known for decades what the new “super-duper computerized tracking system” is promised to reveal.
We know the “Really Bad Guys” by name and enterprise. We know how they move, their patterns and the evolving pathology of their behavior. The popular series “60 Days In” did an effective job displaying what we already know about the personal agency of “the Really Bad Guys” right here in metro Atlanta who incubate behind bars between frequent arrests.
We don’t have a GPS or tracking problem. We have a problem-resolution problem. We have a 40 to 65% failure rate of fixing the problem as a primary reason for incarcerating in the first place. If you’re sincere about taking on a deeply human problem, why not start with what went wrong with the human?
KATE BOCCIA, CEO, NATIONAL INCARCERATION ASSOCIATION
Biden not to blame for post-COVID economy, or oil prices
Republicans are directing their mid-term campaign attacks on President Biden and Democrats in general, claiming the administration’s decisions during the past two years caused high inflation rates. It’s a tried-and-true strategy; however, everyone gets news of the world in real-time, and the facts don’t support the criticism. The AJC (April 2) reported, “Eurozone inflation climbs to a record 7.5% in March.” So Republicans think President Biden is responsible for inflation worldwide? Gas prices are up worldwide as well. Biden is making his share of unforced errors but is not responsible for this post-COVID economy nor Big Oil’s fickle approach to supply and demand.
RODGER BURGESS, ATLANTA