Leonard Pitts Jr. is always crying “race,” but he’s not always crying “wolf,” as mixed within his racial hyperbole, however monotonous, are valid points. His “For many, white remains default ‘American’ identity” (Jan. 30) hits the mark regarding mindsets and utterances white perpetrators fail to notice as derogatory. Yes, white people make bigoted comments — some intentionally, but others, as Pitts says, are examples of “the bigotry of implicit assumption.”

Pitts, to his credit, didn’t single out only Republicans for rebuke, though he didn’t include any well-known, race-tinged Joe Biden comments such as “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Including Democrats in his ire, however, is not Pitts’ norm. Still, his regular bias there is probably just one of “implicit assumption” rather than intentional slanting to present an unobjective political view.

And to chew on, Mr. Pitts, maybe Mitch McConnell wouldn’t state, “African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans” if many Black Americans didn’t distinguish themselves as being African-Americans rather than just Americans.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA