Readers Write

ALLEN BUCKLEY, ATLANTA

Hypocritical to say impeachment trial would be divisive

It is the height of hypocrisy for Republicans to say we should not hold an impeachment trial for President Trump because it would be divisive. This after Republicans did everything in their power to divide the country. Because credible members of Congress kept denying the outcome of the election and calling for investigations, right-wing extremists and white supremacists falsely believed the election really had been stolen. We’ve seen the outcome: invasion of the U.S. Capitol, deaths, threats and close calls. The disaster that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was not just the responsibility of President Trump, but also those Republican legislators who fueled the beliefs of the criminals involved.

JOHN POOLER, DORAVILLE

Science shows reopening schools not as risky as many believe

I was disappointed to read the Jan. 13 Get Schooled post regarding school reopenings. It implies schools are reopening despite science and data regarding kids and COVID-19. In fact, based on the current science, data, findings and recommendations of organizations including the CDC, UNICEF and The American Academy of Pediatrics, school districts opening for in-person learning are following the current science and data, which show schools are not drivers of outbreaks, and generally, spread within schools is low. Acknowledging this is especially important, given the known potential harms to students forced into virtual learning, some of which were illustrated in the excellent article regarding special needs students by your DeKalb schools reporter (“Special education amid pandemic poses challenges for Metro Atlanta schools,” AJC.com, Jan. 11).

JOSEPH PALMER, DECATUR