Readers Write

Peter Cegielski, MD, ATLANTA

Children’s emotions should not be repressed

As a licensed psychologist, I found John Rosemond’s article on April 24 a rather Neanderthal perspective on how to teach children the appropriate way to learn how to manage their emotional expression.

After reading numerous columns he has authored, it seems glaringly obvious that Rosemond is stuck in the classic “Boomer Time Warp” of opining on how parenting practices of the 1950′s were far more effective than they are today without offering a shred of scientific research. The fact that today’s article is titled “Kids should be taught to keep feelings private” not only speaks volumes about his archaic beliefs, but is also irresponsible and dangerous when read by uninformed parents attempting to raise children in a world that is far more complicated and challenging than one in 1959.

Children need to be taught that emotions are neither good nor bad but simply natural human reactions that need to be managed appropriately and not simply suppressed. I would suggest that the AJC replace Rosemond with someone who is more familiar and comfortable with the modern world.

DR. GENE BARGER, ROSWELL

Legislators should make redistricting more transparent

After the Legislature’s actions during the past session, millions of Georgians have no faith that the Legislature will engage in a fair, equitable, honest, and democracy-friendly redistricting process.

If legislators want people to have confidence in the process, they should waive their self-granted exemption from open records law and make every document, email, hearing, internal and external discussion, and all other communications related to redistricting open and available to reporters and the public. Besides, what is there in a redistricting process that needs to be hidden from the public?

DUANE M. FORD, COVINGTON

Why should cities, taxpayers pay for false alarms?

Why should any city incur the cost of sending police to a false alarm? Sandy Springs police chief Kenneth DeSimone’s analogy that the president of LOUD Security Systems wants the city to pay for its broken down Ford is close but leaves out one point.

Essentially it will be taxpayers footing the cost. Even taxpayers who don’t drive a car at all.

JIM OHare, SMYRNA