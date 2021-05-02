Readers Write

Be courageous and get the COVID-19 vaccine
Many Americans (millions) are a little scared of getting the COVID-19 vaccine because of reports of rare but serious side effects, because of the new vaccine technology, or because they suspect Trump rushed it so he could credit for it.
The actual facts do not appear to convince them to get vaccinated, such as comparing the risk of getting the vaccine with the risks of not getting the vaccine. It’s an emotional decision not a logical decision. The antidote is not science and logic but another profound emotion: courage.
I would guess that if you took any 18 year old in the U.S. and pointed an automatic rifle at them, they would be scared too. Yet to defend our country, facing enemy rifles is what we ask of our young men and women in uniform.
COVID-19 is a massive threat to our country. More Americans have died of Covid-19 than died in the last four wars combined. Lockdowns, economic upheavals, and fear of contagion have also damaged our society, drained our prosperity, restricted our freedoms, and threatened our well being more than Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, or Afghanistan. Remember the last two lines of our national anthem? “...O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.” Remember JFK’s most famous speech? “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country!” Anti-vaxxers are counting on everyone else to get the vaccine, to do the right thing, because they don’t want to. Now is the time to find your courage. Be brave like our soldiers are brave. Defend your country. Find your courage. Do your part.
Peter Cegielski, MD, ATLANTA
Children’s emotions should not be repressed
As a licensed psychologist, I found John Rosemond’s article on April 24 a rather Neanderthal perspective on how to teach children the appropriate way to learn how to manage their emotional expression.
After reading numerous columns he has authored, it seems glaringly obvious that Rosemond is stuck in the classic “Boomer Time Warp” of opining on how parenting practices of the 1950′s were far more effective than they are today without offering a shred of scientific research. The fact that today’s article is titled “Kids should be taught to keep feelings private” not only speaks volumes about his archaic beliefs, but is also irresponsible and dangerous when read by uninformed parents attempting to raise children in a world that is far more complicated and challenging than one in 1959.
Children need to be taught that emotions are neither good nor bad but simply natural human reactions that need to be managed appropriately and not simply suppressed. I would suggest that the AJC replace Rosemond with someone who is more familiar and comfortable with the modern world.
DR. GENE BARGER, ROSWELL
Legislators should make redistricting more transparent
After the Legislature’s actions during the past session, millions of Georgians have no faith that the Legislature will engage in a fair, equitable, honest, and democracy-friendly redistricting process.
If legislators want people to have confidence in the process, they should waive their self-granted exemption from open records law and make every document, email, hearing, internal and external discussion, and all other communications related to redistricting open and available to reporters and the public. Besides, what is there in a redistricting process that needs to be hidden from the public?
DUANE M. FORD, COVINGTON
Why should cities, taxpayers pay for false alarms?
Why should any city incur the cost of sending police to a false alarm? Sandy Springs police chief Kenneth DeSimone’s analogy that the president of LOUD Security Systems wants the city to pay for its broken down Ford is close but leaves out one point.
Essentially it will be taxpayers footing the cost. Even taxpayers who don’t drive a car at all.
JIM OHare, SMYRNA